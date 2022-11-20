Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Knights duo Yasmin Clydsdale, Caitlan Johnston cap off huge years by helping Australia claim the Women's World Cup

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated November 20 2022 - 5:37pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yasmin Clydsdale and Caitlan Johnston. Picture Getty Images

Knights players Yasmin Clydsdale and Caitlan Johnston already had a premiership and State of Origin victory to their names in 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.