Jillaroos race to World Cup final triumph over Kiwi Ferns at Old Trafford in Manchester

By George Clarke
Updated November 20 2022 - 11:16am, first published 11:09am
Picture courtesy Australian Jillaroos/Facebook

Australia have been crowned women's Rugby League World Cup champions for a third straight tournament, underlining their ruthlessness with a 54-4 thumping of New Zealand in Manchester.

