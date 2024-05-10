Washouts and player movement as transfer window looms in NPLW NNSW

Maitland coach Keelan Hamilton will be watching the weather keenly ahead of their clash with Newcastle Olympic in round 11 of NPLW Northern NSW.
The match is meant to signal the competition's midpoint but rain has wreaked havoc on play with the Magpies, Olympic and New Lambton having only played seven games thus far.
Maitland, who are sitting second on 18 points but have two games in hand over leaders Broadmeadow (20 points), were set to meet sixth-placed New Lambton (seven) in a rescheduled match at Alder Park on Wednesday night only for it to also be washed out.
Hamilton said their offer to host the fixture at Cooks Square Park was declined by the Golden Eagles, who are set to be boosted by A-League Women's players Tessa Tamplin, Cassidy Davis and Lauren Allan in coming weeks.
"I'm disappointed that we didn't play," Hamilton said.
"I think there's some rules to be reviewed around wash-outs as we evolve the competition to incorporate transfer windows.
"You can play a vastly different team one week and then play a very different team the next week in terms of the way the rosters and squads work in the women's league, and it's just something that maybe needs to be reviewed."
Maitland are set to host fourth-placed Olympic at Cooks Square Park on Sunday (4pm), weather permitting with more rain forecast.
The Magpies will be missing midfielder Paige Kingston-Hogg through suspension while centre-back Alesha Clifford was under an injury cloud due to a back issue.
Olympic (15), whose rescheduled round-eight match with Adamstown was also washed out on Wednesday night, were beaten 2-1 by Maitland in round four then went down 6-0 when the two sides faced off in the League Cup quarter-finals.
Olympic will back up against New Lambton in a rescheduled match on Wednesday night.
The Golden Eagles host Mid Coast (three) at Alder Park on Saturday (2pm) and fifth-placed Rosebud (nine points) face Magic at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility (4pm).
Broadmeadow are set to add Brisbane Roar striker Ash Brodigan to their roster when the transfer window opens on Monday.
Adamstown coach Martin Slade told the Newcastle Herald they had signed versatile Zoe Horgan from Olympic and former Emerging Jets defender Leah O'Hagan, who has been playing and studying in Ireland.
Both players should be available for their round-12 exchange with New Lambton. The transfer window runs from next Monday to Friday.
Third-placed Charlestown Azzurri (16), who are coming off a 6-2 loss to Magic, travel to John Street Oval to play Warners Bay (three) on Sunday (4pm).
