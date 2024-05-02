The A-League players set to boost NPLW Northern NSW sides

At least two NPLW Northern NSW teams look set to be bolstered by the inclusion of A-League Women's players in the next month with another also hoping to secure some added firepower.
Newcastle Jets captain Cassidy Davis and tireless forward Lauren Allan played for New Lambton last year and are committed to the Golden Eagles again this campaign.
New Lambton coach Aaron Stedman told the Newcastle Herald on Wednesday they were also poised to sign wingback Tessa Tamplin, who returned to the Jets on a two-year deal in 2022-23 but has spent this season rehabilitating a leg injury.
Davis and Allan will not be eligible to play until round 13 on June 1, when the Golden Eagles face high-flying Maitland, as players must have a 30-day break between playing in the professional and amateur leagues.
Tamplin, however, could take the field earlier as she has not played since the 2022-23 A-League season.
"We're working through at the moment with Tessa," Stedman said.
"She's started training with us so she will be back before Cass and Lauren. We're just waiting on the official dates on that. She'll start as soon as she can."
The trio's addition will come at a crucial period for New Lambton, who are sixth on seven points after seven games and have struggled for consistency this campaign.
In a show the tide could be turning, they took a point off second-placed Broadmeadow (17 points) in a rescheduled fixture played in rain-soaked conditions at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Wednesday night.
New Lambton led 2-0 then 3-1 before Magic, who lost 5-1 to leaders Maitland (18) on Sunday, scored two late goals to secure a 3-3 draw.
While not confirmed, the Herald understands Magic could be boosted by the inclusion of Brisbane Roar striker Ash Brodigan, who has previously played at the club.
Charlestown are also believed to be in discussions with at least two A-League players while Jets defender Alex Huynh had committed to Newcastle Olympic but will no longer be signing with the club.
Huynh has announced her retirement from elite-level football.
