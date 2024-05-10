Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Birds flock to Hunter Wetlands Centre as rain fills ponds, creeks

LR
By Lisa Rockman
May 10 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A solid week of rain has revitalised the Hunter Wetlands Centre and attracting rarely seen birds to the area.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.