Underdone Uni forced to on basketball courts for heavyweight clash

UNIVERSITY coach Sam Berry is confident he has a team on paper to challenge Wanderers at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
He just hasn't seen them in action.
University has been impacted by the recent wet weather more than any club in Hunter Rugby.
The Students had their last-round clash against Southern Beaches washed out and have been forced to train on a basketball court for the past three weeks.
They had tough losses to Maitland (26-11), Merewether 28-19) and Hamilton (48-22) in the opening three rounds.
"It has been hard to get any momentum," Berry said. "We have a lot of new players and, with the wet weather, haven't been able to get on the training ground. Having 147 registered players in the club train on two basketball courts is not great."
One of those new players, fullback Onewai Tai has moved to Canberra for work.
"We still have a pretty handy team. It just keeps changing," Berry said. "Josh Meads is back at 12 and Cal Conroy has moved from breakaway to 13. We are short a centre at the moment. Cal is pretty quick and will adapt to that role.
"If the weather comes in, we could be looking at 25 mm rain, we are probably not going to get the ball wide too much.
"It will be a pretty tough game. We have to try and beat them in the forwards."
The Two Blues have made three changes from the 24-17 loss to Hamilton.
Former Wildfires lock Ngaruhe Jones comes in for this first start in place of injured captain Marcus Christensen (hand). Ben Ham starts at breakaway and Jayden Kitchener-Waters will wear the 10 jumper.
The rest of the round remains as scheduled.
Premiers Maitland host Hamilton at Marcellin Park and Merewether are home to Southern Beaches.
The Blacks have made a 4-0 start to their premiership defence but coach Luke Cunningham is expecting a big test against an unpredictable Hamilton side.
Hawks coach Marty Berry, who has returned this season after a year in Canada, doesn't have a typical forwards and backs set up.
He splits the players across the field in pods.
"I take a lot of interest in how other teams are playing and whether we have to tweak anything in our own backyard," Cunningham said.
"Hamilton have done a lot of recruitment and done it well. They have some class players in key positions.
"The way Marty has them playing requires a different approach defensively to when Wanderers or Merewether are the opposition.
"We need to play high-energy footy both with the footy and in defence. Try and cut down the time and options of their danger men.
"It is about being effective in contact and having that trust in guys to make one-on-one tackles."
