Racing wrap: Tavi Time at home over Coast mile; plus trots, dogs news

TWO years ago, Kris Lees was not sure Rustic Steel would run out the mile of the $500,000 The Coast at Gosford before he powered to victory, then backed up six days later to win the Scone Cup over the same trip.
This year, the Newcastle trainer knows Tavi Time will thrive over the mile in The Coast - this time on his home track - on Saturday. Gosford's city standalone meeting was transferred to Newcastle's all-weather course proper late on Thursday because of predictions of more rain.
The move has only strengthened Tavi Time's claims on the race for three and four-year-olds, given his two wins from two runs at Newcastle. He firmed from $3 to $2.60 with the TAB on Friday. Gun Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons has the ride from gate five.
"He's won here a couple of times, including a city mile race, so he will probably appreciate the bigger track of the two options, but more importantly he's got the right gate to get a nice run," Lees said.
Tavi Time, a winner six times in 11 starts, has not raced since fifth in the $1 million Provincial Midway Championship Final (1400m) at Randwick four weeks ago. A long-time favourite for that series, Tavi Time blitzed his rivals in the Newcastle heat but missed the start from a wide gate in the decider before making up ground to finish 2.75 lengths away. Tavi Time is three from three over 1600m.
"Once he stepped slowly, he was always in a bit of trouble from where he was, but he found the line well without ever threatening," he said. "He's come on well and I'm looking forward to getting him back to the mile."
Lees also has four-time stakes winner Special Reward in the listed Takeover Target (1200m). The eight-year-old is back after 21 months without racing and has drawn the extreme outside.
"He's been a while off the scene and he'll probably take a run for experience, but he's in good order," he said. "We'll just ride him back from there and give him his chance late."
At the Sunshine Coast, Lees is chasing features with Kind Words, Pier Pressure (Gold Coast Bracelet), Luncies (Hollindale Stakes) and Powerful Peg (Silk Stocking).
"Kind Words goes to 1800 and she can handle wet ground, because it's going to be wet up there, so she should run well," he said.
"Powerful Peg should run well. She's got a nice middle gate and she should handle the wet.
Luncies, we'll just have to see in the morning about the track to decide whether he runs. It's going to wet but we probably don't want rain on the day for him."
Also at Newcastle, Lees has Thundering Soul in the opening 2YO race.
"It's a really good race and he's first run back from a little freshen," he said.
"He should run well but we'll see if he's at this grade. It's a good test for him."
Bellbird trainer Ben Sweetman is eyeing a city assignment for Subsonic after he attempts a hat-trick of wins on Saturday night at The Gardens. Sweetman has Subsonic in race 10 (515m) and Journey in the ninth (600m) and both look winning chances.
Subsonic, coming off wins at Gosford and The Gardens, has box seven.
"He goes good and he's just started to put it all together," Sweetman said. "At the start he was a bit immature but he's always had ability so hopefully he can keep it going. This race is a fraction harder but if he does what he did last week, he should be winning again."
"Box seven is not ideal but he won out of the six a couple of weeks ago."
He said Journey, from box four, faced similar opposition to recent runs, which include a win and three placings across his past five starts.
"He's definitely a chance, he just needs some clear air early," he said.
"He's not the best beginner, but if he can lob anywhere midfield, he should be hard to beat."
Former Sawyers Gully trainer-driver Rod Pike has appealed disqualifications which will stretch his time out of the sport to December 2030.
Pike was banned in 2014 for eight years over high level positive swabs for cobalt.
Stewards then investigated his associations with licensed persons and his allegedly driving of a horse in 2021 while disqualified. Stewards found him guilty on two charges, recommenced his bans and handed down new ones.
Pike was one of the leading trainer-drivers in the Hunter before his disqualification.
Below is the decision from Harness Racing NSW stewards:
On 2 May 2024 Harness Racing New South Wales (HRNSW) Stewards concluded an Inquiry in relation to Mr Rodney Pike's association with licensed persons whilst he was a disqualified person and the circumstances of him being observed driving a horse on 21 April 2021, also whilst he remained a disqualified person.
Mr Pike was a disqualified person for a period of 8 years from 30 April 2014.
Mr Pike was directed to attend a HRNSW Steward's Inquiry on 21 March 2022 and advised that failure to attend may result in action being taken under the rules and the matter heard in his absence.
Mr Pike failed to attend the Inquiry as directed and after consideration of the available evidence two (2) charges were issued pursuant to the Australian Harness Racing Rules (AHRR) as follow:
Charge 1- Pursuant to AHRR 259(1)(a) & (7)
AHRR 259. (1) A disqualified person or a person whose name appears in the current list of disqualifications published or adopted by a recognised harness racing authority or a person warned off cannot do any of the following -
(7) A disqualified person who fails to comply with this Rule is guilty of an offence and is liable to a penalty.
Charge 2- Pursuant to AHRR 259(1)(e) & (7)
AHRR 259. (1) A disqualified person or a person whose name appears in the current list of disqualifications published or adopted by a recognised harness racing authority or a person warned off cannot do any of the following -
(e) race, lease, train, drive or nominate a horse;
(7) A disqualified person who fails to comply with this Rule is guilty of an offence and is liable to a penalty.
After being informed in writing of the charges issued against him, Mr Pike pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Further evidence, including from Mr Pike, was presented at the Inquiry and submissions were heard from his legal representative at two sittings of the Inquiry on 16 October 2023 and 8 February 2024.
On 4 March 2024, Mr Pike, through his legal representative, provided written submissions in support of his not guilty plea to both charges.
On 19 March 2024, HRNSW Stewards informed Mr Pike that both charges had been found proven against him. Mr Pike was invited to provide submissions in relation to penalty, including consideration of NSW Local Rule 259(1) which states:
NSWLR259 (1) The period of disqualification or warning off of any person, who is disqualified or warned off, who contravenes AHRR 259 (1) shall automatically be deemed to recommence as from the most recent date of such contravention and may also be subject to further penalty.
Penalty submissions were provided by Mr Pike's legal representative on 9 April 2024.
Following consideration of the circumstances of this matter and the submissions provided on behalf of Mr Pike, HRNSW Stewards have issued the following penalties:
Charge 1:
Recommencement of the initial 8 year period of disqualification from 26 January 2017 in accordance with NSWLR 259(1) expiring on 26 January 2025 to be served concurrently with the penalties imposed for Charge 2;
An additional 5 month period of disqualification to commence at 27 January 2025 and expire on 27 June 2025 to be served concurrently with the penalties imposed for Charge 2
Charge 2:
Recommencement of the initial 8 year period of disqualification from 21 April 2021 in accordance with AHRR 259A and to expire on 21 April 2029;
An additional 20 month period of disqualification to commence from 22 April 2029 and expire on 22 December 2030.
In considering penalty Stewards were mindful of the following;
. Mr Pike's involvement in the harness racing industry, his licence history and offence record;
. Mr Pike's personal subjective facts;
. Mr Pike's not guilty pleas.
Mr Pike has appealed against the decisions of the HRNSW Stewards.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.