Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Racing wrap: Tavi Time at home over Coast mile; plus trots, dogs news

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 10 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tavi Time winning at Newcastle. Picture Newcastle Racecourse
Tavi Time winning at Newcastle. Picture Newcastle Racecourse

TWO years ago, Kris Lees was not sure Rustic Steel would run out the mile of the $500,000 The Coast at Gosford before he powered to victory, then backed up six days later to win the Scone Cup over the same trip.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.