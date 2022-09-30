Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Caitlan Johnston's story: Koori kid to leader of the Knights pack against Parramatta Eels in NRLW grand final

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated September 30 2022 - 10:30pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Knights prop Caitlan Johnston knocks Brisbane defenders flying. Johnston will be out to set the tone for the Knights in Sunday's NRLW grand final. Picture by Darren Pateman

CAITLAN Johnston sat in a scaffold grandstand alongside her cousins, eyes wide open, riding every hit, every fend. Footwork. Ball skills. Offloads. Rugby league at its rawest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.