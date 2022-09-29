Watching from the sidelines as her home-town side makes history with a first NRLW grand final appearance will be somewhat bittersweet for Newcastle Knights co-captain Hannah Southwell.
The 23-year-old NSW and Australian lock was a star signing for the Knights' second campaign but sustained a bitter blow in their season-opener when she ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her right knee.
"Obviously, it's not ideal doing your ACL first round. It's a bit heart-breaking," Southwell said on Thursday when speaking to media for the first time since her injury.
"But the girls have done a great job this year and I know when they go out and play I feel them play for me, so that's a pretty cool thing to have.
"But they always carry the Newcastle spirit and they've done a great job so I couldn't ask for anything more."
Newcastle coach Ron Griffiths has ensured the Kotara Bears junior remained an integral part of what has been a highly successful season.
"It's been huge," Southwell said. "I haven't really felt left out.
"Obviously, not being on the field is not ideal, but I've felt a part of the team and it's been fantastic and I feel like I am out there even though I'm not, so he's done a great job.
"The club's done an unreal job and they've backed me to the hilt, so it's been really good."
Southwell, who underwent reconstructive surgery on her knee three weeks ago and hopes to be back in action for the first round of next NRLW season, believes Newcastle's forward pack will be key to grand final glory over Parramatta at Accor Stadium on Sunday.
"If our middles are on and singing, we'll hopefully beat Parramatta," Southwell said.
"I think that's where we need to really focus on the weekend, but Ron has done a great job with this group."
The Knights were wooden spooners in their first campaign but with a number of high-profile signings, including prop Millie Boyle and fullback Tamika Upton, finished second this season. They lost just one game.
Newcastle booked passage to the grand final with a resounding 30-6 semi-final win over the Dragons last weekend while the fourth-placed Eels upset minor premiers and defending champions Sydney Roosters 24-10.
Key to success has also been the performances of Southwell's 17-year-old sister Jesse, who was named Dally M rookie of the year on Wednesday night.
"She's done a great job," Southwell said.
"Obviously, after the first round everyone learned how to defend her, so she had to get around that and learn different ways to beat the opposition.
"But she's really enjoyed her time here at Newcastle and I think she's going to be here for a very long time.
"I knew what she could do but to see what she has done in the game has completely blown me away, and I know she's blown the competition away."
The Knights beat Parramatta 18-16 in a thrilling round-three clash.
