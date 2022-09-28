Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Ben Kennedy comes full circle in NPL grand final for Lambton Jaffas

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated September 28 2022 - 11:02pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lambton Jaffas shot-stopper Ben Kennedy in action this season. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

The last time Lambton Jaffas skipper Ben Kennedy played in a grand final, he was man of the match in an extra-time win for Broadmeadow and Josh Piddington was a teammate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.