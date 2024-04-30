Broadmeadow to challenge red card on Bailey Wells after ban for ref contact

Broadmeadow will contest a five-game suspension handed to Bailey Wells on Tuesday for his contact with a referee which led to a straight red card.
The 22-year-old was given the red, the first of his career, late in the 2-0 NPL loss to Charlestown at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday in round nine after he ran into the back of the referee with both hands up.
Wells faced an eight-game ban if the offence was deemed "unwarranted contact with and/or conduct with a match official" or 11 if it was classed as "threatening or intimidating conduct".
However, the incident was placed under the lowest charge, "unsporting conduct", in the R8 "offences against match officials" regulations. That brings with it a four-game ban plus the automatic one-match suspension for the send-off.
Wells told the Newcastle Herald on Monday that the contact was purely accidental.
"It just kind of happened 100 miles an hour and I've turned to go press the ball because it got played backwards," Wells said.
"I turned around and went to go press him and the ref was in the way. I was about to run into him so I put my hands up to brace. Otherwise it would have been my nose into his back.
"I just put my hands up to stop myself running into him ... I definitely wasn't trying to do anything to him."
Magic secretary Steve Pichaloff said the club would be challenging the red card at the Obvious Error Panel in the hope of clearing Wells. If unsuccessful, the club will likely appeal the suspension.
While the penalty was on the lightest side of match official abuse sanctions, it still puts Broadmeadow's top-grade side, who are second on the ladder on 18 points, one breach away from a six-point deduction.
Under Northern NSW Football's new Zero Tolerance Policy, offences against match officials bring a suspended three-point penalty to the offending person's side. A further breach this season from that team in a different game will activate a six-point deduction.
The red card also rules Wells, who returned from a trial with Brisbane Roar last week, out of the competition's player of the year race.
