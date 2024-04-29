Sent-off Broadmeadow star Bailey Wells says ref contact accidental

Broadmeadow's Bailey Wells hopes the first red card of his career does not end his time at the NPL club prematurely as he eyes a potential opportunity at Brisbane Roar.
Wells was in shock on Sunday when given a straight red card in the 84th minute of the 2-0 loss to Charlestown in round nine at Lisle Carr Oval after making contact with the referee.
The 22-year-old appeared to touch the referee on the back with both hands as he tried to get past him to chase the ball.
The incident could lead to a suspension of eight to 11 weeks, depending on the referee's report. Under regulations, "unwarranted contact with and/or conduct with a match official" brings with it an eight-game ban. "Threatening or intimidating language and/or conduct towards a match official" carries an 11-game penalty.
Broadmeadow were set to learn the charge on Tuesday. Wells said the collision was accidental and not malicious.
"It just kind of happened 100 miles an hour and I've turned to go press the ball because it got played backwards," Wells said.
"I turned around and went to go press him and the ref was in the way. I was about to run into him so I put my hands up to brace. Otherwise it would have been my nose into his back.
"I just put my hands up to stop myself running into him ... I definitely wasn't trying to do anything to him."
Magic will likely challenge any suspension, especially given it puts the team one match official abuse breach away from a six-point deduction.
Sunday's match was Wells' first since his 12-day trial with A-League club Brisbane. Wells was yet to hear back about a full-time chance when Roar's pre-season starts in a couple of months but he was hopeful.
"It was a good learning experience up there, to see where my level's at and where their level is," the Jets Youth product said.
"It was general training and drills. They had a couple 11 v 11 games and I was lucky enough in the second half of one to go in their first XI and score a couple of goals."
