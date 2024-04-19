The Newcastle talent trialling with A-League side Brisbane Roar

Broadmeadow coach Jim Cresnar is not surprised Bailey Wells has earned a trial with A-League side Brisbane Roar but disheartened the talented attacker's opportunity has come elsewhere.
Cresnar first coached the 22-year-old Novocastrian in the Emerging Jets program at under-10 level.
In NPL Men Northern NSW at Broadmeadow, Wells has quickly become a stand-out performer to earn the competition's players player and young player of the year accolades last year.
Cresnar described Wells as "a talented local footballer who deserves his opportunity to play at the highest level" and said there was plenty of "local talent deserving of consideration" at the next level.
"It is my firm belief that Bailey's exceptional skills and unwavering dedication to the sport warrant him an opportunity with Brisbane Roar," Cresnar said.
"Over the past few years, Bailey has consistently demonstrated his prowess on the field, showcasing both remarkable skill and tenacity.
"It comes as no surprise that his talent has been recognised by Brisbane Roar, yet it is disheartening to see yet another promising Novocastrian talent compelled to relocate in pursuit of an A-league opportunity.
"This situation underscores a broader issue within our region - the oversight of local talent deserving of consideration. I am confident numerous individuals within our community possess the skill and potential and yet remain unnoticed."
Wells has been in Brisbane trialling with the Roar, who are coached by former Broadmeadow mentor Ruben Zadkovich, since Monday and returns to Newcastle next Wednesday.
He will be a big out as Magic look to bounce back from their first loss of the season after conceding two late goals to succumb 3-2 to defending champions Lambton Jaffas in a grand final rematch last Sunday.
Jaffas and Magic are setting the pace with 18 points each but the former holds top spot by goal difference with a game in hand.
Magic host the fifth-placed Magpies (10 points) at Magic Park on Sunday (2.30pm).
"We were disappointed because there were times when we played really well but it also comes down to ability to close the game off," Cresnar said of their first loss.
"That was probably the biggest thing that we need to work on and learn from that as well."
Also on Sunday (2.30pm), fourth-placed Charlestown (15) are at home to the unbeaten Jaffas after back-to-back 3-1 losses to Weston then Newcastle Olympic (10).
On Saturday, Edgeworth are chasing a third straight victory when they play Adamstown (3.30pm) at Jack McLaughlan Oval, Lake Macquarie travel to Cooks Hill (4.30pm) and Olympic are away to third-placed Valentine (16) at 5.30pm.
New Lambton were playing the Bears on Friday night.
