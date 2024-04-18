A ruthless Lilly-Jane Babic fires Broadmeadow into Women's League Cup final

Lilly-Jane Babic was in a ruthless mood as Broadmeadow booked their spot in the Northern NSW Fooball Women's League Cup final with a 5-3 win over Adamstown at Magic Park on Wednesday night.
The lightning-quick striker scored on return from a calf injury in Magic's 6-0 win over Mid Coast in NPL Women on Sunday then had produced a four-goal haul by half-time of the League Cup semi-final.
Broadmeadow, who are the unbeaten NPLW leaders after seven rounds, led 5-0 by the break with Mercedes McNabb also scoring.
"We had a few unavailable," Magic coach Nima Nikfarjam said.
"Kalista [Hunter] was away, so I played a 16-year-old in the backline, Harper [Morgan]. I played her against Middies and I thought I would give her another go and she did well.
"We had many other chances in the first half. Second half, we just took the foot off the pedal a little bit and they they played differently as well."
The Cup final is set to be played on May 18 or 19 and Magic's opponent will be determined when Maitland and Charlestown play off in the other semi-final at Lisle Carr Oval on Tuesday night.
Broadmeadow back up against New Lambton in round eight of NPLW on Saturday and were scheduled to play a grand final rematch with Newcastle Olympic in a catch-up game on Wednesday night but Nikfarjam said that fixture may change to a later date.
Olympic have brought forward the kick-off of their round-eight clash with Adamstown at Darling Street Oval on Sunday to 12.10pm instead of 4pm to avoid clash with the Newcastle Jets, who host Melbourne City in an A-League semi-final at Maitland Sportsground at 3pm.
Maitland have had to postpone their round-eight clash with Azzurri, which was set down for 4pm at Cooks Square Park on Sunday.
The Mid Coast-Warners Bay clash in Taree will go ahead at the scheduled time of 4pm.
Meanwhile, last-placed New Lambton will be searching for their first win of the NPL Men's season when they host eighth-placed Weston on Friday night (8.15pm) to kick off round eight.
