How the Jets' ownership uncertainty is proving motivation in ALW finals

Coach Ryan Campbell believes the club's uncertain future is driving the Newcastle Jets to reach their goal of an A-League Women's championship.
The club has been given until the end of the A-League season to find a new owner or risk folding, but the off-field turmoil has not proven a distraction to on-field performance for their in-form women's side.
The Jets finished sixth to break a six-year finals drought then overpowered third-placed Western United in an elimination play-off in Tarneit on Saturday night to book a home-and-away semi-final showdown with premiers Melbourne City.
"We've spoken about the only thing that we can do is perform on the field and do our best to be catalysts for hopefully some positive news that can come," Campbell said.
"We've just spoken about we can have an effect on what people think about the club and if people are looking at buying the club then I don't think that a team of players who are winning and obviously representing Newcastle is a bad thing.
"So, it's not having a negative effect. I think it's actually having a positive effect.
"The girls understand they're important in ensuring the people who are looking to buy the club or considering buying the club recognise that it's a viable thing, and that there's definitely a future in not only what the girls are doing but also the men at the moment.
"So, for us it's just being catalysts to try to help that sales process to happen."
The win over United in extra time was the Jets' first finals victory in three attempts. To reach a grand final, they must beat City across two legs starting in Maitland on Sunday (3pm).
"We've been looking forward to the chance to play them again," Campbell said.
"We were disappointed with what we did last time against them and how we performed as an overall.
"I believe that we've got the players and we've got the form at the moment to compete in that game. If you want to win the competition you've got to beat the best teams, and for me Melbourne City are the best team.
"So, if we can get through this two-legged one then we give ourselves a really good chance of maybe going on and winning it."
Meanwhile, 14-year-old multi-sport talent Caoimhe Bray and Newcastle Jets rookie Emma Dundas have been named in the Junior Matildas squad for the AFC Under 17 Asian Cup in Indonesia.
Bray, who is also a talented cricketer, is in the Jets Academy and a trainee goalkeeper with their A-League Women's side.
Dundas, 16, has had a break-out debut season for the Jets to establish herself as a starting A-League midfielder.
Both were named in a 23-player Australian under-17 women's squad on Wednesday for the May 6-19 tournament.
To begin preparations and acclimatisation ahead of the tournament, the squad and staff will assemble in Cairns on April 24 ahead of travelling to Bali five days later.
Players still in action during the A-League Women's finals series will join the squad at the conclusion of their respective club's campaign.
The top three nations from the competition qualify as the AFC's representatives at the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup to be held in the Dominican Republic from October 16 to November 3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.