'I'm trying to stick with both sports for as long as I can': Caoimhe Bray

Caoimhe Bray has not yet had to choose between cricket and soccer.
But it seems only a matter of time before the multi-sport talent from Denman will have to follow the same path as her idol Ellyse Perry and make a decision.
Last week, the Newcastle Jets trainee goalkeeper attended her first Junior Matildas camp, for the best under-17 players in the country, at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra.
This week, the year eight student at St Joseph's High School, Aberdeen was named for a second straight summer in the NSW Country under-19 women's cricket team bound for the national championships in Brisbane from December 14 to 21.
Perry represented Australia at a FIFA Women's World Cup for soccer as well as an ICC Cricket World Cup before choosing to pursue the latter sport.
Bray hopes to continue juggling the two codes for as long as possible.
"I'm just going along with it right now," Bray told the Newcastle Herald.
"I'm trying to stick with both sports for as long as I can. I always get the question, 'What are you going to choose?', but I seriously don't know.
"I haven't had to make any too hard decisions yet, where soccer and cricket are on the same day because normally one tends to be a higher level than the other."
The Jets Academy shot-stopper earned her Junior Matildas call-up after being named under-14 Group A goalkeeper of the tournament at the national youth championships, where she represented Northern NSW, in October.
Now, she wants to stay in the mix with the AFC Under-17 Women's Asian Cup looming in Indonesia in April.
"It was a really good experience," Bray said.
"I was a bit nervous at the start but as the week went on I became more comfortable and learnt lots of new things.
"It was definitely my goal to get there since last year. There's another camp coming up in January so hopefully I get picked for that after my performance at the Junior Matildas camp then I think there will be a few more camps after that.
"The end aim is to get picked in the team for the Asian Cup."
Bray is currently training four days a week with the Jets' A-League Women's side and playing cricket on the remaining three days.
The all-rounder plays for Newcastle City in Newcastle senior and junior competitions and for Greater Hunter Coast in NSW Premier Women's Cricket Brewer Shield (under 18).
The top-order bat and right-arm quick etched her name into the history books as Greater Hunter Coast's first century-maker with an unbeaten 106 not out against Gordon at Cahill Oval on November 12.
"I definitely wasn't going into that game expecting to get as many runs as I did, but I was hitting the ball pretty well that day," Bray said.
"It's definitely a good experience to get the first century for Greater Hunter Coast and also the Brewer season that year, so I was pretty excited about that."
Bray is one of three Newcastle City players named in the NSW Country under-19 women's cricket side along with Kate McTaggart and Sienna Eve.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.