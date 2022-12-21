UPPER HUNTER product and Newcastle City player Caoimhe Bray has been leading the way for the Chargers in their maiden Brewer Shield campaign.
Bray, a 13-year-old from Denman, has scored 274 runs and taken 11 wickets for the Greater Hunter Coast representative team in the Sydney women's under-18 competition.
She is averaging 45 with the bat and nine with the ball.
Facing older opponents hasn't seemed to faze Bray, who recently lined up for NSW Country at the Under-19 National Championships in Perth.
She is also a talented soccer player, already linked with the Newcastle Jets.
Greater Hunter Coast sit fourth on the ladder, six wins, three losses and a draw putting them on 48 points with only Sydney (63), Parramatta (52) and St George (50) ahead of them at the Christmas break.
Brewer Shield is set to resume on January 15. Eight rounds remain. The Chargers are drawn to host Northern Districts at Feighan Oval on January 22.
* NEWCASTLE eventually finished fourth at the NSW Country colts carnival in Queanbeyan last week.
They only lost once, with one ball remaining in the last round, from five appearances but had their opening encounter washed out.
Newcastle beat Central Coast and ACT in tight T20 affairs before Belmont's James Burke (47 not out, 6-22) almost single-handedly accounted for Central North in a 50-over match.
Unable to reel in either undefeated Western (25) or Illawarra (22) on the final day, Newcastle (13) missed a chance to jump third-ranked opponents North Coast (18).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
