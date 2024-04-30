Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'Significant effect': bushfire smoke hits the heart, lungs and brain

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
April 30 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professor Doan Ngo said heart health issues in the Black Summer "coincided with the combination of the heat and bushfires". Picture by Simone De Peak
Professor Doan Ngo said heart health issues in the Black Summer "coincided with the combination of the heat and bushfires". Picture by Simone De Peak

Exposure to bushfire smoke worsens heart and lung conditions and raises big health questions, say Newcastle researchers who examined the Black Summer fires.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.