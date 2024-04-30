Knights rookie no longer waiting in the wings, but will he play on one?

DAVID Armstrong will be Newcastle's fullback for the immediate future, but with his electric speed could he be a longer term option on a wing?
In his NRL debut on Sunday, replacing injured skipper Kalyn Ponga, Armstrong was a standout in the 18-14 win over the Dolphins.
The 23-year-old displayed the strengths that have helped him excel in NSW Cup, mostly at fullback.
His pace was there for all to see when he scored the first try, as was his elusiveness on multiple other runs. He also proved with a try-saving tackle that he is no easy beat in defence, despite his relatively raw-boned frame.
Over the past two years, Armstrong has started 21 of 28 NSW Cup appearances at fullback. The other seven at wing. He has scored 23 tries, seven of which have come in games he started on the wing - including two doubles in two matches this year.
In Newcastle's first NRL trial in February, Armstrong also bagged a brace in a 40-minute stint playing right wing, and coach Adam O'Brien admitted last week he had been tempted to deploy the rookie on a flank previously this season.
"There's been a few games where I've played him on the wing in Cup, because I've thought we've just got to find a spot for this young bloke," O'Brien said.
"It's his first real, full-time pre-season this year, so I didn't want to rush him either. He's only fairly slight.
"But it's amazing those young, sort of smaller players, they've got a good awareness of how to get themselves out of trouble and contact.
"I probably overthought holding him back too long.
"But ... he's been close quite a few times."
The Knights have already expressed a desire to re-sign Armstrong following his debut, and when Ponga does return, if the off-contract back is to stay in first grade it will likely be out wide.
The right-wing position vacated by Dom Young, who left for the Roosters after last season, is yet to be locked down by any one player. The experienced Enari Tuala has played there, as has fellow rookie Tom Jenkins.
But neither player has cemented the spot. Tuala's versatility has seen him shift between centre and wing. He is also off-contract, while Jenkins is signed until the end of next season.
One criticism of the Knights this year has been a lack of speed in the back-line, and that appears to be Armstrong's greatest strength.
Plenty of fullbacks have launched their NRL careers on the wing, including a player the Knights will face this Sunday - Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who played his first three seasons in the position before switching to the No.1 jersey for majority of his career. Back at the Warriors after a stint in rugby union, he is now playing centre.
Ponga is expected to be out for about 12 weeks, so if there are other injuries across Newcastle's back-line, Armstrong may yet get moved to the wing.
Newcastle have two other potential custodians in their broader NRL squad, most notably Englishman Will Pryce, who played his first game at fullback in NSW Cup last week after making six appearances at five-eighth.
The 21-year-old played 17 of 45 Super League games at fullback in recent years.
Given his experience, he appears next in line to get a start in first grade should there be a back-line opening.
Cessnock product Fletcher Sharpe is also a highly promising talent.
But both Pryce and Sharpe loom as more out-and-out fullbacks, rather than wingers, or in Pryce's case five-eighth as well, whereas Armstrong has already somewhat proven he can play wing.
