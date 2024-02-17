Hastings, Cogger fire as Knights smash Sharks in pre-season trial

KNIGHTS halves Jackson Hastings and Jack Cogger have given coach Adam O'Brien food for thought after standout displays in Newcastle's impressive 44-18 victory over Cronulla in Gosford on Saturday.
Hastings, returning from off-season leg surgery, set up three tries and was dominant on the ball at halfback in a 40-minute stint in the first half.
His third try-assist, a cross-field kick caught by back-rower Dylan Lucas, who was twice a beneficiary of Hastings' work, helped give Newcastle a 24-12 lead at half-time.
Cogger replaced Gamble at five-eighth after 20 minutes and wasted no time making his mark, kicking a 40-20 in one of his first touches.
Playing his first game in a Knights jersey since 2018, he looked at home at second-receiver and scored a try of his own midway through the second half.
He and Gamble played a further 20 minutes after the break.
With the three playmakers vying for only two starting spots, Hastings and Cogger's performances may have made them the front-runners for next month's season-opener.
The other standout on Saturday was rookie winger David Armstrong, who bagged a second-half double.
The opening trial of the double-header at Gosford was played in temperatures exceeding 30 degrees, forcing the NRL to introduce drinks breaks midway through each half.
There were concerning scenes early on when Knights centre Krystian Mapapalangi got knocked out in the opening tackle.
The 21-year-old, who played only one NSW Cup game last year due to back-to-back shoulder injuries, briefly laid motionless on the turf before rising to his feet and being assisted from the field.
He is certain to miss next week's trial against Melbourne in Fiji under the NRL concussion protocols.
Cronulla looked the better side in the opening exchanges and shot to a 12-0 lead after tries from hooker Jayden Berrell and winger Sione Katoa in the seventh and 11th minutes respectively.
But the Knights hit back in the 16th minute through Mapalangi's replacement Kyle McCarthy, a young rookie who ran onto a ball batted back by towering winger Laitia Moceidreke.
At 1.97m tall, Moceidreke proved the perfect target for Hastings to kick to.
O'Brien made multiple changes at the first drinks break, including bringing Gamble and the Saifiti brothers off.
A Hastings' pass put Lucas in a hole for Newcastle's second try in the 24th minute, the back-rower crashing over on the left edge from close range.
Central Coast product Riley Jones raced out of dummy-half to score in front of family and friends in the 36th minute.
Two minutes later, Lucas bagged his second when he caught a pinpoint Hastings' kick.
The Sharks lost Thomas Hazelton to the sin-bin 10 minutes into the second half after the prop hit Knights forward Mat Croker high.
Barely two minutes later, Newcastle scored their fifth when Jenkins broke through the defensive line and got an offload away to Armstrong, who planted the ball down inside the right corner post.
Armstrong was involved again a few minutes later when he found space on the right flank and kicked inside for Cogger to score between the goal-posts.
English recruit Will Pryce scored his first try for the Knights with a striking run on the left edge in the 58th minute to make it 40-12 following his own conversion.
Armstrong bagged his second when he chased down a kick in the 64th minute.
Cronulla scored a late consolation try through Tom Rodwell.
Newcastle were without Kalyn Ponga, Jayden Brailey, Bradman Best and the club's All Stars representatives Dane Gagai, Leo Thompson and Adam Elliott.
Winger Greg Marzhew was a late withdrawal due to personal reasons.
Rookie Newcastle forward Sebastian Su'a was put on report for a first-half shoulder charge.
