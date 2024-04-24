Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

The 'lightning quick' Knights rookie set to replace Ponga

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated April 24 2024 - 5:25pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Armstrong scoring one of the two tries be bagged in Newcastle's 44-18 trial win over Cronulla at Gosford in February. Picture by Marina Neil
Armstrong scoring one of the two tries be bagged in Newcastle's 44-18 trial win over Cronulla at Gosford in February. Picture by Marina Neil

David Armstrong might be replacing a Dally M medallist in Kalyn Ponga, but Knights football director Peter Parr says the rookie fullback simply has to be himself on debut against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.