Revealed: Rookie set to replace injured Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga

By Max McKinney
Updated April 23 2024 - 5:16pm, first published 4:30pm
David Armstrong. Picture by Marina Neil
David Armstrong. Picture by Marina Neil

Knights rookie David Armstrong will be given first crack at replacing injured skipper Kalyn Ponga after being named to make his NRL debut against the Dolphins on Sunday.

