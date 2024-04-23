Revealed: Rookie set to replace injured Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga

Knights rookie David Armstrong will be given first crack at replacing injured skipper Kalyn Ponga after being named to make his NRL debut against the Dolphins on Sunday.
As revealed by the Newcastle Herald on Tuesday, Knights coach Adam O'Brien has backed the 23-year-old to make his first top-flight appearance in the intimidating Suncorp Stadium clash with Wayne Bennett's in-form side.
But in some respects, it might feel like more of a home game for Armstrong debuting at the famous Queensland ground than at McDonald Jones Stadium.
The talented outside-back hails from the small rural town of Mungindi, population less than 1000, on the NSW-Queensland border, which is six-hours drive from Brisbane and eight from Newcastle.
He comes into the side after Ponga was ruled out for "months, not weeks" on Monday following a foot injury in the 36-12 loss to Canterbury in Sydney the day prior.
Armstrong has proven a more than capable custodian at NSW Cup level, scoring 23 tries in 28 appearances.
He gets the jump at fullback after five NSW Cup games this year, and a standout display in the NRL side's first pre-season trial in February. Playing on the wing, he scored a double in Newcastle's 44-18 win over Cronulla at Gosford.
Englishman Will Pryce, who played 17 of his 45 Super League games at fullback, and centre Dane Gagai were other fullback options for O'Brien.
Fellow uncapped rookie Fletcher Sharpe, a Cessnock junior who started at fullback ahead of Armstrong in the trials, has been injured in recent weeks.
The other key change for Newcastle this week has been the promotion of Jed Cartwright to the interchange bench to replace suspended prop Jack Hetherington.
1. David Armstrong
2. Greg Marzhew
3. Dane Gagai (C)
4. Bradman Best
5. Enari Tuala
6. Tyson Gamble
7. Jackson Hastings
8. Jacob Saifiti
9. Jayden Brailey (C)
10. Leo Thompson
11. Dylan Lucas
12. Kai Pearce-Paul
13. Adam Elliott
Interchange bench
14. Phoenix Crossland
15. Daniel Saifiti
16. Jed Cartwright
17. Brodie Jones
Extended match squad
18. Mat Croker
19. Tom Cant
20. Jack Cogger
21. Will Pryce
22. Krystian Mapapalangi
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.