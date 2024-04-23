Knights rookie set to make NRL debut after Ponga's injury

The Newcastle Knights are expected to hand rookie David Armstrong his NRL debut following Kalyn Ponga's long-term foot injury.
It's understood Armstrong, who has played 28 NSW Cup games since re-joining Newcastle in 2022, is set to be promoted to the first-grade side for Sunday's clash with the Dolphins in Brisbane.
The 23-year-old is likely to play fullback in place of Ponga, who was ruled out on Monday for "months, not weeks" after injuring ligaments in Newcastle's 36-12 loss to Canterbury at the weekend.
Armstrong's place at fullback may not be confirmed until shortly before the game, given Knights coach Adam O'Brien mooted the option of moving Dane Gagai to the position from centre.
Named in the extended match squad last week, Armstrong has played 21 of his 28 NSW Cup games at fullback.
But the rest have been on the wing - a position he also played in the NRL side's trials this year.
The speedy outside-back scored a double in the club's first pre-season fixture against Cronulla at Gosford in February.
He appears to have more than proved himself at NSW Cup level, scoring 23 tries in 28 appearances.
Originally from the small rural town of Mungindi on the NSW-Queensland border, Armstrong's talents haven't gone unnoticed in the reserve-grade competition.
In late January, he attracted interest from Super League club Leigh Leopards.
"There's obviously clubs that are around looking for young talent, so it's no surprise to me that there's interest," O'Brien said after Armstrong's double in the February 17 trial.
"He's got that X-factor."
The Knights also have a high opinion of Cessnock product Fletcher Sharpe, who started at fullback ahead of Armstrong in the first trial.
But he has been sidelined with injury in recent weeks and has less experience at NSW Cup level than Armstrong.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.