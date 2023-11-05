Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Why Knights recruit Will Pryce opted for a beachside life his dad wasn't so keen on

MM
By Max McKinney
November 5 2023 - 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Will Pryce's dad, English great Leon Pryce, once quipped during a 2006 Great Britain tour of Australia that he preferred "Blackpool beach than Bondi beach".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.