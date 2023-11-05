Will Pryce's dad, English great Leon Pryce, once quipped during a 2006 Great Britain tour of Australia that he preferred "Blackpool beach than Bondi beach".
But 16 years later when the Knights expressed interest in signing Pryce, Leon couldn't have encouraged his son more to take up a life in coastal Newcastle.
"He just said take the opportunity with both hands. Not many players in England get the opportunity to come over here, especially young English players," Pryce said, speaking to the Newcastle Herald ahead of pre-season training this week.
"He said there's not much I'm missing out on in England. I've got friends and family that are there, and people that I love, but out here it's a completely different way of living.
"It's experiencing a new culture, something that not many people get the opportunity to do. Not many people get to come out here and live the dream.
"He said if you pass up on this opportunity now, you don't know if you're ever going to get it again."
Pryce arrived in Newcastle last week to begin his two-year deal with the Knights.
It's a huge move for the boy from Bradford, but he should feel right at home in a rugby league-heartland like the Hunter.
Pryce grew up immersed in the sport. His dad played close to 500 top-flight games in a career spanning Bradford, St Helens, Catalans and Hull FC.
Leon played at the elite level for two decades, but only in England and France. He never made it to the NRL.
Pryce, however, has chosen to come to Australia at just 20 years of age.
"It's a lot different compared to when my dad was playing. A lot of the good Aussie players back in the day went over to Super League to play," he said.
"The massive appeal of the NRL for me was the way the game is moving forward in Australia.
"It's the best league in terms of professionalism and the way the clubs are run.
"It's the best thing for me to expand my growth as a player, and mature as a person as well, taking myself out of my comfort zone."
Pryce, who made his Super League debut at 18, played 46 games for Huddersfield over the past three years.
He's lived and breathed rugby league all his life, but is eager to learn, which is what the Knights largely pitched to him - the chance to grow.
"The learning and experience I can gain from it," he said. "There was no promises on positions or squad places.
"It's just about me coming out here and working hard, showcasing my talents as best I can. Getting around the boys and doing the best I can to improve myself."
Knights coach Adam O'Brien has said he won't "pigeon-hole" Pryce into a position until he gets a look at him in the pre-season.
Pryce, who has mostly played fullback and five-eighth to date, is prepared to chime in wherever required. For him, it's more about the journey than the destination.
"Every player will say that wherever they can play in the team, they will. Whatever I can do to help the boys, I'll do that," he said.
"I've played multiple roles and positions when I was at Huddersfield. I was 18th man for god knows how long.
"I'm not too fussed on where I play. I like the fullback/five-eighth role. I like to watch players like Kalyn [Ponga] play.
"I've come here now to get the experience and learn from them boys, and do as best that I can. Hopefully they can teach me."
MORE IN SPORT
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.