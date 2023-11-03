Newcastle football director Peter Parr has hosed down suggestions the club could make a play for Josh Addo-Carr.
Addo-Carr, 28, is reportedly part of some unrest at the Bulldogs, where is he contracted for the next two seasons.
The NSW and Australian international would be a handy addition for the Knights, who have lost winger Dominic Young to the Sydney Roosters.
But Newcastle would likely have to free-up salary cap space or exchange a player to be any chance of securing him.
"Nobody has spoken to me about Josh Addo-Carr, either internally or externally," Parr said on Friday.
"My understanding is he has got another two years on his contract, so I wouldn't be in a position to talk about him."
The Knights announced this week the recruitment of former Penrith winger Tom Jenkins, strengthening their depth in the outside-backs following the departure of Young and the experienced Hymel Hunt.
It's an area they would still like to bolster but Addo-Carr appears unlikely given the club is loathe to move on a top-flight player to be in a position to make a play.
The Bulldogs have also said he's going nowhere.
Of more immediate concern for Parr is securing Bradman Best and Jacob Saifiti, who are both weighing up multi-year extensions.
"We believe we've got our offers in good order for both Bradman and Jacob," he said.
"We're just waiting to hear back from the agents to hear where they're at with everything.
"We'll continue to maintain dialogue ... and see where it all lands.
"As we stand here, I'm still confident both will remain at the club."
Meanwhile, Addin Fonua-Blake will see out next season at the Warriors after the club convinced the want-away prop to stay in Auckland for at least one more year.
Fonua-Blake shocked the Warriors this week when he requested an immediate exit from the final three years of his contract, pushing for a return to Sydney for family reasons.
