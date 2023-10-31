Newcastle Herald
Best, Saifiti among top Knights now free to talk with rival clubs

By Max McKinney
November 1 2023 - 5:00am
The Newcastle Knights remain hopeful NSW Origin representatives Bradman Best and Jacob Saifiti will soon agree to new contracts despite the home-grown talents essentially becoming free agents as of today.

