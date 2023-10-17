Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Updated

Knights hoping for best-case scenario with Bradman

By Robert Dillon
October 18 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradman Best. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Bradman Best. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

REGARDLESS of what other offers come his way, the Newcastle Knights remain confident they will be able to convince dynamic centre Bradman Best to extend his stay at the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.