COACH Rob Stanton is set to make changes in a bid to add steel to the Jets ahead of the showdown with an in-form Western Sydney at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
The match is the Jets' first at home and is part of a double-header, with the women's side also taking on Wanderers.
Stanton does not want a repeat of the poor defensive effort in the first half of the 5-3 loss to a rampant Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park on Sunday.
Victory striker Bruno Fornaroli had a field day, netting four goals in the first half for a 4-1 lead at the break.
Stanton hooked experienced defenders Jason Hoffman, Carl Jenkinson and French import Jason Berthomier at half-time.
"The defending wasn't good enough," Stanton said. "We can't defend like that. You make the task too hard to win the game.
"We weren't getting close enough to players on the ball, we needed more pressure. We were dropping off. Bruno is a quality striker but we contributed to his opportunities.
"I pinpointed the areas where we needed pressure on the ball. We changed it and we saw the second half."
Phil Cancar came on for Hoffman, who has made the shift from right fullback to centre back. Dane Ingham replaced Jenkinson on the right and Trent Buhagiar was introduced up front with Kosta Grozos dropping into midfielder.
The Jets won the second half 2-1. The goal they conceded was the result of a breakaway came from an attacking corner.
"If you are not performing, then I have to make changes, regardless of who it is. I am not apologising for that.
"I will give you a chance, then I have to make changes. There are other players there who are ready to go."
Wanderers travel up the freeway unbeaten and fresh from a 5-0 rout of Western United. All five goals were scored in the first half with teenagers Lachlan Brook and Nicolas Milanovic netting doubles.
Wanderers strike force also includes Brandon Barrello and Milos Ninkovic.
"We just need to put pressure on the ball," Stanton said. "You have to be on the front foot. Like we do in attack, you have to defend on the front foot.
"If you don't apply pressure and you keep dropping, the opposition will score goals one the edge of the box. If you give them space, there are players in the league who will pull the trigger."
Though disappointed with the defending, Stanton took positives from the defeat.
Rookie Clayton Taylor scored two fantastic goals as the Jets continually opened up the home side.
"To go and score three goals at Melbourne Victory - which I consider the hardest place to go and play - and not get a result is extremely disappointing," Stanton said.
"We lacked the basics of working hard and competing. If we had done that during that 30-minute spell in the first half, it's a different game. They are just what ifs, you have to do it."
The Jets are back on the training track on Tuesday.
"We need to get started again and start thinking about Wanderers," Stanton said. "It is a big home game and we need to prepare."
