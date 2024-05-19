Hunter should never accept being state's 'renewable lackey'

In short, the race to renewables has three components: to replace fossil fuels, to enable the electrification of everything, and to empower new, competitive export industries. The budget is an important step forward for each of these. The budget confirms funding for Bowen's Capacity Investment Scheme, which guarantees commercial prices for private investment in renewables and in battery and pumped-hydro back-ups. The scheme underpins $67 billion of investments in generation and back-up by 2027 as we race to the target of 82 per cent renewables by 2030.