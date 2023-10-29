POWER-PACKED Melbourne Victory striker Bruno Fornaroli scored four goals to send the Newcastle Jets crashing to a 5-3 defeat at AAMI Park on Sunday.
Fornaroli was unstoppable in a swashbuckling first half, which turned into a nightmare for the Jets.
Incredibly, the visitors opened the scoring in the sixth minute through Mark Natta.
But from that point on, it was the Fornaroli show.
The Uruguayan goal machine struck in the eighth, 31st, 40th and 45th minutes to blow the game apart.
He saved his best for last, an audacious rabona.
Adama Traore whipped in a cross that was just behind the striker. It didn't matter, as Fornaroli swung his right leg around his left and directed a shot into the top corner.
It was the ultimate party trick.
Fornaroli was denied a record fifth by the right post twice in the second half.
The evergreen 36-year-old took his tally against the Jets to 17 in 18 games - the most against any A-League opponent.
Like they did in the 2-all draw against Perth, the Jets showed plenty of fight.
Rookie Clayton Taylor was at the heart of it with a brilliant double.
He scored with a volley from a Dane Ingham cross in the 48th minute.
Then, after Nathan Velupillay had restored a four-goal buffer for Victory, Taylor struck again. The midfielder broke free and then showed composure to angle a low shot into the right corner.
The Jets could easily have scored a handful more. Taylor had a goal controversially ruled out for offside and Trent Buhagiar had three quality chances, only to be denied by Paul Izzo.
For all their endeavour going forward, the Jets were cut open at times.
Ryan Scott, although retrieving the ball from the back of the net five times, made at least three quality saves.
It was the first loss under coach Rob Stanton.
"The first half was disappointing," Stanton said. "We didn't come out with the intensity or intent required. To score the early goal was good, but then we allowed them to progress up the park without any bite in our challenges.
"At half-time we showed them what we needed to do better.
"If you get three goals coming here, you expect to get something. We got nothing. The first half killed us."
They return home to take on unbeaten Wanderers on Sunday.
Stanton made two changes from the 2-all draw with Perth in round one. As expected captain Brandon O'Neill returned from suspension at the base of midfielder, with Kosta Grozos pushed forward in place of Dane Ingham.
Lachy Bayliss earned his his first start at the expense of striker Buhagiar. Victory were unchanged from the 2-0 win over Sydney FC.
The visitors went ahead in the sixth minute after a mistake by Izzo, gifted the Jets a corner.
Frenchman Jason Berthomier delivered an in-swinger to the far post. Traore made a hash of clearance and Carl Jenkinson nodded the ball to an unmarked Natta to tap in.
However, the lead was short-lived.
Victory excitement machine Daniel Arzani skinned Berthomier near the by-line and then drove a low ball across the box. Jenkinson was unable to get a touch and Fornaroli hit a stinging shot into the left corner.
Victory were in a mood.
They applied pressure up the park and pinned the Jets deep in their own territory.
The Jets stemmed the momentum midway through the half.
Taylor beat two defenders and then delivered a cross which fell for O'Neill but his shot sprayed wide.
Berthomier had a shot fizz past the left post.
Just as the Jets appeared to be getting on top Fornaroli struck, pounced on bit of indecision between Hoffman and Natta to stab a shot into the left corner.
Seven minutes later Fornaroli had his hat-trick from the spot after a harsh penalty against Jenkinson.
The defender went over in the box and put his arms out to brace the fall just as Fornaroli shot. The ball flicked Jenkinson's arm and referee Jonathan Barreiro pointed to the spot.
Fornaroli completed his rout in first-half stoppage time to make it 4-0 at the break.
Stanton had seen enough and made three changes. Phil Cancar, Buhagiar and Ingham were introduced for Hoffman, Berthomier and Jenkinson.
The move paid instant dividends. Ingham curled a cross to the back post for Taylor to volley home off the underside of the bar.
