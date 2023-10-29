Newcastle Herald
A-League men, 2023: Victory striker Bruno Fornaroli explodes with four goals to send Jets crashing

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated October 29 2023 - 8:22pm, first published 7:34pm
Melbourne Victory striker Bruno Fornaroli celebrates after scoring one of his four goals in a 5-3 win over the Newcastle Jets at AAMI Park. Picture by Graham Denholm, Getty Images
POWER-PACKED Melbourne Victory striker Bruno Fornaroli scored four goals to send the Newcastle Jets crashing to a 5-3 defeat at AAMI Park on Sunday.

