Sink your teeth into finding our national dish

This money will be provided in the form of income tax cuts and welfare increases, such as rent assistance. The money will mostly go to battlers who will spend most of it on rent and food. Because of increased demand, we should expect another round of rent and food price increases and further delays in interest rate cuts. Without any rent and price controls, this money will go to landlords and supermarkets. Perhaps in a nation where the national government collects more in HECS repayments than petroleum resources rent tax, we should expect this.