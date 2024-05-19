Hockey: Hunter Coast men's league shapes as tightest in years

The Rams had the chance to leapfrog Wests into second spot after eight rounds but they remained a point behind in third on eight. Norths then took advantage of Souths' 1-0 loss to leaders Gosford (15 points) at Wyong to jump them into fourth with a 3-0 win over bottom side Tigers later in the day at Newcastle International Hockey Centre. Norths now have eight points, one ahead of Souths but even with Maitland, who have a two-goal edge on for and against.