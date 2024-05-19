Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Hockey: Hunter Coast men's league shapes as tightest in years

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 19 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wests' Angus Oakford and Maitland player Ryan Lance battle it out on Sunday at Newcastle International Hockey Centre. Picture by Marina Neil
Wests' Angus Oakford and Maitland player Ryan Lance battle it out on Sunday at Newcastle International Hockey Centre. Picture by Marina Neil

Maitland coach Matt Magann believes the 0-0 draw with Wests on Sunday was a fair reflection of the game - and the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.