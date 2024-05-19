Hockey: Hunter Coast men's league shapes as tightest in years

Maitland coach Matt Magann believes the 0-0 draw with Wests on Sunday was a fair reflection of the game - and the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League this year.
The Rams had the chance to leapfrog Wests into second spot after eight rounds but they remained a point behind in third on eight. Norths then took advantage of Souths' 1-0 loss to leaders Gosford (15 points) at Wyong to jump them into fourth with a 3-0 win over bottom side Tigers later in the day at Newcastle International Hockey Centre. Norths now have eight points, one ahead of Souths but even with Maitland, who have a two-goal edge on for and against.
This season shapes as one of the most even in recent memory for the region's top hockey league, making any point crucial.
"It was probably a bit more eventful than 0-0 suggests," Magann said of the stalemate. "Both teams had chances ... I think a draw was a fair reflection of that game.
"It was pretty even and I think that's what the competition looks like this year. That game, if we win we go to second and if we lose we can drop to fifth."
In the women's premier league on Saturday, Regals defeated Tigers 6-0, leaders Oxfords beat Gosford 1-0 in the grand final rematch and Souths toppled Norah Head 3-0 with a treble from Kendall Steele.
Allegra Adamson scored the second-quarter winner for Oxfords, who went to 15 points. Estelle Hughes grabbed a hat-trick for second-placed Regals (10), who also had goals from Hunter Baldwin (two) and Sophie Barnwell.
