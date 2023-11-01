Newcastle Herald
Departing Knight Fitzgibbon excited for Super League challenge

MM
By Max McKinney
November 2 2023 - 5:00am
Lachlan Fitzgibbon believes the Knights are on the cusp of a sustained period of success, but while Newcastle push towards ending their premiership drought he'll be half a world away chasing an even more elusive title.

