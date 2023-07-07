Newcastle Herald
Knights forward Lachlan Fitzgibbon signs with English Super League club

By Robert Dillon
Updated July 7 2023 - 10:50am, first published 10:42am
LACHLAN FITZGIBBON
LACHLAN Fitzgibbon will continue a proud history of Newcastle Knights players heading to Warrington Wolves after signing a three-year deal with the English Super League club.

