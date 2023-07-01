Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Ryan Callinan bounces back with semi-final finish at Rio Pro

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated July 1 2023 - 11:35pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Callinan during his quarter-final win. Picture by Daniel Smorigo, World Surf League
Ryan Callinan during his quarter-final win. Picture by Daniel Smorigo, World Surf League

Merewether's Ryan Callinan powered back into the top-five finals race with two events left on the Championship Tour after a semi-final finish at the Rio Pro at Saquarema in Brazil on Saturday night (AEST).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.