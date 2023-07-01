Ryan Callinan bounces back with semi-final finish at Rio Pro

Merewether's Ryan Callinan powered back into the top-five finals race with two events left on the Championship Tour after a semi-final finish at the Rio Pro at Saquarema in Brazil on Saturday night (AEST).
The 31-year-old goofy-footer, who had dropped three spots to 11th on the rankings after a 17th in El Salvador last month, lost to Queenslander Ethan Ewing 15.5 to 12.0 in the semi at stop eight on the CT.
Natural-footer Ewing, the world No.4 before the event, opened with a 5.33 on the consistent four to six-foot lefts and Callinan responded with a 6.0 from two turns and a floating finish.
Ewing, though, took the early advantage with a 6.27 for a 11.6 best two-wave total 10 minutes into the 35-minute heat. His three-turn backhand ride featured a quality vertical snap.
Callinan fell on his next wave, earning just a 2.5 for a 8.5 tally. It left the Novocastrian chasing a 5.61 to regain the lead in the second half of the contest.
He had two failures before waiting with priority for a wave until just inside the last 11 minutes. Callinan ripped in two big carves but fell on the finishing turn to gain a 4.0.
Ewing followed up quickly and improved his position with a 7.5 despite also falling on the finish, after two tail-sliding hits to open.
Down 13.77 to 10.0 with seven minutes left, Callinan needed a 7.77.
Inside the last five minutes, he peeled off two carves before the wave petered out.
Ewing then all but sealed the win, earning an 8.0 and leaving Callinan chasing a 9.5 in the last couple of minutes.
It was Callinan's second-best result of the season, after losing to Ewing in the Bells Beach final.
Earlier on finals day, Callinan defeated Brazilian Samuel Pupo 13.83 to 9.4 in the quarters.
A day earlier, he edged out Japan's Kanoa Igarashi 12.5 to 12.2 in the round of 16 following several lay days. He had started the contest with a round one win to progress straight to the last 16.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
