How regional community feedback led to revised HTP corridor

About 85 per cent of the transmission project will be on power station, government and mining land.

The number of potentially affected private landowners within the revised corridor has been reduced from 78 to fewer than 25.

Avoiding Cooranbong and Martinsville in HTP South is made possible by building a substation on a site in the Olney State Forest that was previously used for growing commercial timber.

The new Olney substation allows the HTP to follow a more direct route to the south so the revised corridor is about 15 kilometres shorter.

The revised corridor minimises impacts in parts of the state forests that are culturally significant for the Aboriginal community and traditional owners, including scenic landscapes or sightlines.