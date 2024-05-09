Jets sharpshooter Sarina Bolden overlooked for A-League All Stars

Newcastle Jets strike weapon Sarina Bolden has been overlooked for the A-League Women's All Stars showdown with Arsenal in Melbourne.
The Philippines international led the Jets to their first finals appearance in six seasons and was expected to be in the mix for the All Stars match at Marvel Stadium on May 24.
But the 27-year-old sharpshooter, who produced 14 goals and nine assists in 20 matches for the Jets, was a notable absence when coach Joe Montemurro revealed his 19-player squad on Thursday.
The six attackers named were Matildas forwards Cortnee Vine (Sydney), Michelle Heyman (Canberra) and Kyah Simon (Central Coast), Julie Dolan Medallist Sophie Harding (Western Sydney) plus Princess Ibini (Sydney) and New Zealand international Hannah Wilkinson (Melbourne City).
Bolden capped a stunning season by scooping the Newcastle Jets' major awards last week.
The award treble came after Bolden joined the Jets as a late-season signing in round seven.
The All Stars squad featured 11 internationals, including Matildas Tameka Yallop, Alex Chidiac, Lydia Williams and Elise Kellond-Knight.
