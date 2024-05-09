Newcastle Herald
Millions announced for grout funding, but not for Newcastle

Jamieson Murphy
Jamieson Murphy
May 10 2024 - 5:00am
Shortland MP Pat Conroy (bottom) and Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser.
A multi-million grout fund has been announced for Lake Macquarie, as the council looks to increase housing density in several of its population centres by filling disused mining voids beneath prime real estate.

