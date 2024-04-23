Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Jobs, jobs, jobs: How Dantia brings business to Lake Macquarie

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
April 24 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dantia chief executive Tim Browne. Picture by Simone De Peak
Dantia chief executive Tim Browne. Picture by Simone De Peak

To understand what Dantia does, look no further than the gigantic Costco store at the Boolaroo industrial estate.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.