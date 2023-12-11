Newcastle Herald
Local to global: $14m postage hub to service Newy's small biz export boom

By Jamieson Murphy
Updated December 12 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 10:42am
The new facility will mean international customers can get Hunter products faster. Picture supplied.
DHL Express has opened a new $14-million service centre in Lake Macquarie, to support a boom in Hunter businesses exporting to international customers.

