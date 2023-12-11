Local to global: $14m postage hub to service Newy's small biz export boom

DHL Express has opened a new $14-million service centre in Lake Macquarie, to support a boom in Hunter businesses exporting to international customers.
The 3000-square-metre warehouse in Morisset's industrial precinct is ten-times larger than the company's previous facility.
DHL Oceania managing director Phil Corcoran said the dramatic increase was necessary to keep up with the region's growth in shipments, driven by small businesses exporting products overseas.
Since 2020, there has been a 31 per cent increase in Hunter outbound shipments handled by DHL Express, with the top destinations for local products the United States, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Canada and Hong Kong.
Mr Corcoran said the upgrade service centre would allow small businesses to promise global customers faster deliveries.
"The state of business in the Hunter and Newcastle region has only gone from strength to strength in recent years, thanks to the entrepreneurial local business people, who have worked hard to take their products to international markets," he said.
"These businesses make a significant contribution to the local economy, bringing local jobs and creating an environment of positivity in the market."
Hunter Business chief executive Bob Hawes said many businesses increased their international trade via online platform during COVID, with demand continuing post-pandemic.
"It's fantastic news for the region to see such a significant jump in small business exports, and great to see DHL back it up with a large investment," Mr Hawes said.
"I'm no longer surprised when I hear the vast array of countries our small businesses are trading with. The ability to ship things internationally through small post, rather than booking an entire shipping continue, has been a game changer."
Steve Pasztor owns Kings of Neon, a Wyong-based company that creates custom neon signs and said the expanded shipping facility would help him grow his business internationally.
"It's thrilling to hear from our customers across the globe, particularly in the US, who are amazed at receiving their Kings Of Neon signs in just three to four business days," Mr Pasztor said.
"DHL Express has truly been a game-changer for us, opening doors to global markets and helping us spread our neon glow further and wider than ever before."
Mr Hawes suspects DHL Express would be among the first of many international companies to take advantage of Morisset's strategic position, which has easy access to the north and south of the coast, the Hunter and a nearby airport.
