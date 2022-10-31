IT'S an understatement of monumental proportions to say plenty has happened in the world since the Bitter & Twisted Boutique Beer Festival was last held in 2019.
In Lake Macquarie, Morisset has become its own craft beer hub with Yard Kings, Lake Macquarie Brewing and Bread & Brewery all opening.
This weekend's welcome return of Bitter & Twisted at Maitland Gaol will reflect the exponential growth in the Hunter craft beer scene, with the largest number of local brewers showcased in the festival's history.
"At the last Bitter & Twisted there wasn't as many local breweries, so it's great to see there's so many there this year," says Dylan Meade of Shout Brewing Co.
"It's good to see that reflected in the stalls they're having at the festival."
Meade says he and his business partners have attended Bitter & Twisted, "more than a few times as punters, so it'll be great to be on the other side of the fence."
Shout will be pouring their core range, plus their new Shoutburst Juicy IPA and limited edition Dark Days Dark Ale.
Another new face behind Maitland's maximum security walls will be Newcastle Brewing Co, an offshoot of Newcastle Distillery Co, which was established in 2018.
Bitter & Twisted will serve as a launchpad for Newcastle Brewing Co, with a selection of lagers, sours, pale ales and hazys unveiled at the festival.
Newcastle Brewing Co is awaiting development approval for their proposed brewbar situated in Church Street, Wickham. Production manager Jason Sommers says the venue is three to six months away from opening.
"It was always a goal of [owner] Lucas' [Cattell] to have the brewery and distillery combined," Sommers says. "The plan was always at some point to have a brewery."
Other Hunter brewers at Bitter & Twisted include FogHorn, Method, Cattleyard, Dusty Miner, Maltnhops, Modus Operandi and the Hunter United Brewers.
Method will be pouring eight beers, including their bohemian ale, oat meal stout and marzen. Foghorn are providing a pumpkin-infused Jumpin' Jake Mash for the VIP area, while Maitland's Dusty Miner are doing a Smokin Hot n Dusty, Black Bones and 3 Daughters Red.
For the more adventurous palettes, Hunter United Brewers are offering over 20 beers such as a Caramelatte Stout and Frosty Fruits Pilsner.
In total there will be 17 breweries pouring ales, including Akasha, Block 'N Tackle, Bridge Road, Six Strings, Sydney Brewery and Yulli's.
Many of these new brewers were inspired by Bitter & Twisted which began in Morpeth in 2007 in the formative years of the craft beer movement.
"Bringing all these beer lovers to Maitland Gaol, which is such a unique event, is so great," Maitland City Council events officer Beth Anastasiou says.
"It's an opportunity for all these beer lovers to get together and talk about how exciting these new beers are."
COVID restrictions meant it was impossible to hold Bitter & Twisted in 2020 and 2021, but the event's popularity hasn't dulled.
The over-18s Saturday is sold out, while the family-friendly Sunday is selling fast.
"There was no way we could deliver what people were used to and increasing the footprint wasn't going to work either," Anastasiou says of cancelling in 2020 and 2021.
"We looked at many ways to see what we could do, but it wasn't going to be the same. The fact that we can now bring it back in the format that everyone is used to and loves is ideal, and that's what we're after."
Of course, there's more to Bitter & Twisted than just beer. Indie-rockers Middle Kids headline Saturday's music, while The Beautiful Girls close out Sunday afternoon.
There will be wine from the Hunter Valley's Drayton's and Hungerford Hill, a spicy apple and passionfruit cider from Pokolbin Cider House and food stalls, plus a raft of new activities such as beer trivia, drag bingo with Tumberlina, Paint and Pilsner sessions with street artist Jordan Lucky and Shower Block Cell Cipher.
