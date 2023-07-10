Newcastle Herald
Knights forward Lachlan Fitzgibbon insists he won't be bailing out early to join Warrington

By Robert Dillon
July 10 2023 - 6:30pm
Lachlan Fitzgibbon. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
LACHLAN Fitzgibbon has vowed to see out the season with the Newcastle Knights rather than expedite his departure to help Warrington Wolves chase a Super League premiership.

