From fan in the stands to helping the Jets break a six-year finals drought

Emma Dundas was a 10-year-old kid supporting the Newcastle Jets from the stands when they last made finals.
Now, the Toronto 16-year-old has not only established herself as a starting A-League Women's midfielder in a break-out debut season but has also helped the Jets break a six-year finals drought.
Dundas has made 19 appearances, starting 16 times, and notched her first A-League goal in Newcastle's ruthless 8-0 rout of Adelaide in Adelaide on Good Friday to secure sixth spot.
The Jets play third-placed Western United in an elimination final at Tarneit on April 13.
The West Wallsend High School student and Jets academy product has never played a final before.
"It's pretty crazy, actually," Dundas said.
"I'm still trying to process it. It's obviously so exciting and I'm just really happy to make the finals with the girls.
"Six years ago, I would have definitely been in the stands with my family, just watching as a kid. I've always followed the Jets and always been at the games.
"It's something I've dreamed of since I was a kid, playing finals football, playing for the Jets. Little me would be pretty proud right now."
Dundas has been threatening to score more and more as the season has worn on and finally found her mark from the top of the 18-yard box in the 57th minute against the Reds.
"It was pretty cool," she said. "I'm definitely never going to forget that moment. It was really special to score and get to celebrate that with the girls.
"We do work on that, just finding space on the edge of the box and putting it away."
A win against Western United will secure a home-and-away semi-final with premiers Melbourne City.
"We've definitely talked about it, that if we win we'll verse Melbourne City and to get a home semi," Dundas said.
"That's a big focus of ours if we can make it.
"We've had two good wins against Western United and we're in really good form right now. We're probably at the best we've been all season, so that's definitely giving us some confidence heading into that game."
Meanwhile, an outcome was expected Friday morning from the club's appeal to have goalkeeper Izzy Nino's two-match suspension for "assault on a player" reduced.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.