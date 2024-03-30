Newcastle Herald
'We're going to be a very hard team to beat': Firing Jets book finals spot

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
March 31 2024 - 9:00am
The Newcastle Jets celebrate one of their eight goals against Adelaide at Coopers Stadium on Friday night. Picture Getty
The Newcastle Jets have broken a six-year drought to make the A-League Women's finals and issue more than a statement with a ruthless 8-0 win in the last round.

Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

