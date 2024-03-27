Newcastle Herald
'I am not a violent person': Suspended Jets goalkeeper Izzy Nino speaks out

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated March 27 2024 - 12:09pm, first published 12:00pm
Jets goalkeeper Izzy Nino in action this A-League Women's campaign. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Jets goalkeeper Izzy Nino in action this A-League Women's campaign. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Izzy Nino has declared she "is not a violent person" in the wake of a scuffle with Melbourne Victory's Emily Gielnik which resulted in a two-match suspension for the Newcastle Jets goalkeeper as the club fights for survival.

Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

