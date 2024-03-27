'I am not a violent person': Suspended Jets goalkeeper Izzy Nino speaks out

Izzy Nino has declared she "is not a violent person" in the wake of a scuffle with Melbourne Victory's Emily Gielnik which resulted in a two-match suspension for the Newcastle Jets goalkeeper as the club fights for survival.
The American was sensationally red-carded in stoppage-time of the Jets' crucial 3-2 win over Victory at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday for her part in a tussle that erupted between teammate Mindy Barbieri and Gielnik.
On Monday, an independent match-review panel considered the incident and determined that Nino committed the offence of "assault on a player (eg, violent conduct when not challenging for the ball) or against any other person other than a match official including an attempt to assault a player".
It means the 24-year-old, who has gone from strength to strength since joining the Jets for this A-League Women's campaign, will miss their must-win clash with Adelaide in Adelaide on Friday and an elimination final should Newcastle finish in the top six.
On Tuesday, the club advised Football Australia it wanted the matter referred to the disciplinary and ethics committee for an appeal hearing on the grounds of exceptional circumstances, with the hope of having the sentence reduced.
"I cannot put into words how grateful I am for the support I have received from Newcastle and around the world," Nino posted to social media on Tuesday.
"I see your messages and comments and I want you all to know it means the absolute world to me. Newcastle, I have never felt more connected to this community. The energy you brought to that game was incredible and you helped us show what we are all about.
"We work hard and we show up for each other. I love this city. I have always been passionate about protecting my people and standing up for the little guy. With that being said, I am not a violent person. There is no place for senseless violence in this game. I want to make that very clear, particularly to my young supporters.
"My only intention when entering that situation was to protect my teammate by putting my body in front of hers. I have never been involved in a situation like this, and it has taught me some valuable lessons. Thank you again for all of your support, let's get behind the girls this weekend! Friday at 5pm in Adelaide. Up the jets."
The Jets have been racing the clock to sign another goalkeeper with No.2 shot-stopper Kiara Rochaix sidelined after finger surgery leaving them with just 17-year-old rookie Lily-Rose Dunbar available.
Dunbar, who was playing for Adamstown in NPLW Northern NSW reserve grade last year, made her A-League debut in stoppage time on Saturday.
The on-field fracas broke out after Gielnik grabbed Barbieri from behind and pulled her to her feet after the Jets player, who was about to be subbed off, bent to tie a shoelace following a free kick being awarded to the hosts in the 89th minute.
Nino came from behind to pull Gielnik away. The Matildas veteran grabbed Nino and the pair engaged in a push and shove with the latter making contact to the former's neck.
Gielnik and Barbieri were issued yellow cards while Nino, who can be see telling referee Rebecca Durcau "she grabbed my neck", copped a red.
To make their first finals appearance in six years, the seventh-placed Jets need to beat last-placed Adelaide and rely on other results playing in their favour.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.