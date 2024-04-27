Missing man's body found in a car at Morisset: Police

The body of a missing man from the Central Coast was found in a car at Morisset on Sunday, April 21, almost a week to the day after he was reported missing.
Police say they were called to Stockton Street at Morisset, on the western side of Lake Macquarie, last Sunday on reports the 58-year-old's car was seen in the neighbourhood.
When they arrived, they found the body of the man who had suffered an apparent medical episode. A spokesperson for police said the man had a pre-exisiting medical condition and the circumstances of his death were not suspicious.
He was reported missing to Tuggerah Lakes Police on April 15, police told the Newcastle Herald on Saturday. A report, the spokesperson said, would be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Latest news headlines: More breaking news from the Newcastle Herald
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.