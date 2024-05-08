Maitland veterans break new ground with win over Greens

The win by Maitland over Merewether at Townson Oval did more than keep the Blacks' perfect start to their premiership defence. It was a first for two of the club's longest servants.
Bruise brothers Nick Davidson and Jimmy Johnson have started 324 first grade games for the Maitland between them.
Saturday's triumph was the first time either could recall returning from Townson Oval with a win.
Davidson, 34, has played 191 first grade games. Johnson, 33, has started 134.
"Townson Oval hasn't been a happy place for us," Maitland coach Luke Cunningham said. "It was great for Davo and Jimmy to finally get a win down there."
** The New Zealand Warriors had a few new fans for their loss to the Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
Hamilton coach Marty Berry's son, Rocco, plays in the centres for the Warriors. He was on the sideline for the Hawks' win over Wanderers on Saturday and then supplied 30-odd tickets to the NRL clash.
** Merewether captain Kade Robinson is the early leader in the race for the Anderson Medal. The powerhouse lock is on six points, two clear of teammate Nick Sykiotis and Hamilton prop Chris Hemi.
Singleton livewire Sili Are leads the Cyril Burke medal on six points for the best player in Subbies.
Britney Duff (Wanderers) and Darcy Gillett are on top with seven points in the Amy Chapman Medal.
** Merewether's backline stocks receive a boost this week with Bill Coffey and Sam Bright returning in the lower grades.
** Ngaruhe Jones made an eye-catching debut for Wanderers off the bench in the loss to Hamilton. The former Wildfires lock made two bursts down the middle of the field from a ruck and a quick tap. Incredibly the 200cm tall timber was not used in the lineout.
