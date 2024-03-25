Jets racing the clock to sign goalkeeper as coach questions cards

The Newcastle Jets have been cleared to sign a replacement goalkeeper after Izzy Nino's sensational send-off for her part in a last-minute melee on Saturday left them with one available shot-stopper for their biggest game of the season.
An A-Leagues representative told the Newcastle Herald on Monday that A-League Women's teams were unable to sign replacement players for the remainder of the season but an exemption would be granted given the injured player in question was a goalkeeper.
Nino, who has played every minute of every match this season, is facing a one-game suspension at least for her involvement in a tussle that broke out between teammate Mindy Barbieri and Melbourne Victory's Emily Gielnik.
Barbieri and Gielnik were handed yellow cards and the American saw red in stoppage-time of the Jets' stunning 3-2 win.
With second-string goalkeeper Kiara Rochaix sidelined with a finger injury, 17-year-old rookie Lily-Rose Dunbar made her debut in goals.
Where another goalkeeper now comes from is the question Jets coach Ryan Campbell is quickly trying to answer.
An overseas player is an unlikely option given they play Adelaide in Adelaide in the final round on Friday.
The seventh-placed Jets must beat the Reds and rely on other results to seal their first finals appearance in six years.
"We're looking to the Sydney NPL, how many games people have played, who's doing well," Campbell told the Herald on Monday.
"It's a difficult one because the level of competition in the NPL is nowhere near the level of A-League, but you also need someone with that bit of experience because it's going to be such an important game.
"Someone playing games might be an advantage because they're in that sharpness whereas Lily has been a reserve keeper without getting minutes."
Dunbar was signed by the Jets after being Adamstown's reserve goalkeeper in NPLW Northern NSW last year and will play for the Jets Academy in NPLW NSW once the A-League season is completed.
"Lily's had a really great season as a train-on goalkeeper and been part of the squad but she's probably not ready yet for the A-League, especially in a situation where it's a must-win game," Campbell said.
"She may play and if she does play we'll back her and I believe she'll do a really good job but, even for her own development, it's maybe too soon."
University of NSW goalkeeper Tiahna Robertson, who has been involved with the Jets previously and trained with them on occasion this season, was one option being considered.
"I'm just watching games to see what the other goalkeepers are like in NPL and seeing if we get anybody into training, to give them a chance to come in and see where they're at," Campbell said.
An independent match-review panel was convening on Monday to determine an outcome for Nino.
Campbell said an appeal was unlikely but felt Gielnik's punishment should have been the same as Nino's as both players had their hands on each other in a push and shove.
"My disappointment is we lose Izzy but they don't lose Emily Gielnik," Campbell said.
"I felt a yellow card would've been fair in the situation, but if she got red then Gielnik should've got red."
