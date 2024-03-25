Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Jets racing the clock to sign goalkeeper as coach questions cards

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated March 25 2024 - 3:22pm, first published 3:01pm
The Newcastle Jets get around rookie goalkeeper Lily-Rose Dunbar after the 17-year-old made her A-League debut at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture Getty
The Newcastle Jets have been cleared to sign a replacement goalkeeper after Izzy Nino's sensational send-off for her part in a last-minute melee on Saturday left them with one available shot-stopper for their biggest game of the season.

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

