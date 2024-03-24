Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Jets exploring goalkeeper replacement options after gloves come off

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated March 24 2024 - 3:29pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets goalkeeper Izzy Nino and Melbourne Victory's Emily Gielnik grapple at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture Getty
Newcastle Jets goalkeeper Izzy Nino and Melbourne Victory's Emily Gielnik grapple at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture Getty

The Newcastle Jets are exploring the rules around signing injury replacement players as they eye their toughest test this campaign after goalkeeper Izzy Nino was sent off in a crucial 3-2 win over Melbourne Victory.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.