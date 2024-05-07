NPL: Leaders Lambton Jaffas find handy replacement up front

Lambton Jaffas hope to have former Edgeworth striker Sascha Montefiore up to speed in time to replace Bailey Newton late in their dual NPL title defence.
Newton has scored a goal in the Jaffas' past three games and five overall this year to help them go six points clear at the top after nine wins to start their season. However, the teenager is set to leave for college in the US in July.
Lambton look to have a ready-made replacement in Montefiore, who was set to join Jaffas this year before a medial collateral ligament knee injury in pre-season and work commitments prompted him to pull out.
Jaffas coach David Tanchevski has lured Montefiore back for the second half of the season and he will join their roster in next week's sole window for player points system (PPS) changes.
"He's just starting to train now and he will probably be ready for when Bailey goes, so it could be a straight swap," Tanchevski said.
"Bailey leaves in July and Sascha will probably need a month of training and a couple of games in reserve grade to be right to go."
As an under-20s player, Newton is not on the Jaffas' PPS and can therefore keep playing past the window without taking up a roster spot.
Tanchevski said Montefiore, who top-scored for Edgeworth last season with 11 goals, was the only addition at this stage to his list in the window.
Matt Cahill has come back from back surgery in recent weeks, while Sean Pratt and Sam Webb are due to return soon from injury, giving Jaffas even greater depth.
"Pratty hasn't played yet and Webby has played only half a game and they are coming back, so that will be like having two new players," Tanchevski said.
"They should be both right in two or three weeks."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.